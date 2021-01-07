CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 50,000 front line workers on Long Island have received a COVID vaccination.

Several hundred more came to get theirs at a vaccination site in Garden City on Thursday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran again asked the governor to expand eligibility to include all first responders.

Curran also announced that because of an increase in cases, she’s bringing back the viral pandemic triage protocol.

“This protocol that I am talking about, that we’re reinstating requires EMS operators to do a COVID-19 screening and to only transport patients who meet the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations,” she said.

All serious cases will be admitted to hospitals in Nassau County. Those with mild COVID symptoms will be asked to quarantine at home.

