BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Bathroom At Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Copiague, Local TV, Long Island, Scam

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of trying to scam a grandmother out of thousands of dollars.

Police say 28-year-old Anderson Espinal-Corona, of Copiague, called an 80-year-old North Carolina woman Wednesday and said her grandson had been arrested for DWI.

She was instructed to send $5,200 through the mail to be used as bail money.

Police, however, intercepted the package, seized the cash and sent the box to be delivered.

When Espinal-Corona went to retrieve the package, he was arrested.

Espinal-Corona faces attempted grand larceny charges and was issued a desk appearance ticket.

Police say the money will be returned to the victim.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply