Comments
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of trying to scam a grandmother out of thousands of dollars.
Police say 28-year-old Anderson Espinal-Corona, of Copiague, called an 80-year-old North Carolina woman Wednesday and said her grandson had been arrested for DWI.
She was instructed to send $5,200 through the mail to be used as bail money.
Police, however, intercepted the package, seized the cash and sent the box to be delivered.
When Espinal-Corona went to retrieve the package, he was arrested.
Espinal-Corona faces attempted grand larceny charges and was issued a desk appearance ticket.
Police say the money will be returned to the victim.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Exclusive: Long Island Father Talks About Young Son’s Bout With Rare COVID-Related Disease MIS-C
- City Officials Searching For Answers For High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Manhattan’s Washington Heights And Inwood
- Major Water Main Break Along Cross Bronx Expressway Submerges Cars, Impacts Businesses, Schools