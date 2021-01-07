CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has expanded its list of who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dozens of police and firefighters were inoculated with the Moderna vaccine at International High School in Paterson on Thursday.

They are the first group outside of health care workers and nursing home residents allowed to get the vaccine.

Gov. Phil Murphy moved them up, saying they are on the front line and in harm’s way.

