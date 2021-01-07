NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Big Apple is taking another step as it prepares to rollout the coronavirus vaccine to the public.
The health department said Thursday the city will launch a vaccine reservation call center on Monday to help set up appointments.
The City has set up vaccination sites in all five boroughs for New Yorkers who are currently eligible to get the #COVID19 vaccine.
Find out if you are eligible and schedule an appointment here: https://t.co/5fyaRGIbYI pic.twitter.com/odkIeGN2qR
— Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) January 7, 2021
The center will be called My Turn NYC and it will help New Yorkers figure out their place in line.
There are thousands of appointments available now for those who are eligible. For more information, please click here.
