Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Troops from the New Jersey National Guard and New York National Guard are being deployed to Washington, D.C.
New Jersey is sending 500 troops, and New York is deploying 1,000 National Guardsmen.
They’ll join the U.S. National Guard to help maintain security and ensure a peaceful transition of power ahead of the inauguration.
They are expected to remain in Washington for up to two weeks.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Exclusive: Long Island Father Talks About Young Son’s Bout With Rare COVID-Related Disease MIS-C
- City Officials Searching For Answers For High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Manhattan’s Washington Heights And Inwood
- Major Water Main Break Along Cross Bronx Expressway Submerges Cars, Impacts Businesses, Schools