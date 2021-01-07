Comments
Today will be sunny and chilly with a little bit of a breeze still in place. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with wind chills stuck in the 30s.
Tonight will be mainly clear and cold again. We’ll fall to about 30 in the city with 20s across our suburbs. Wind chills across the area will fall into the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and only slightly colder. Highs will be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Expect highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.