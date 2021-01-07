Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
A sunny afternoon gives way to a clear night. A quiet spell as well with no big systems directly impacting us over the next few 3-5 days.
High pressure builds in for the weekend, deflecting any coastal storm chances from breaking into our area.
Next week, looks more active with the storm risks tracking closer to NYC. Temps will climb to the mid 40s Thursday under bright sun. Friday remains in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.
Check back for the latest!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- New York National Guard Deployed To Washington D.C. In Response To Storming Of U.S. Capitol Building
- City Officials Searching For Answers For High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Manhattan’s Washington Heights And Inwood
- Some H&R Block, TurboTax Customers Say Stimulus Payments Were Deposited Into Unfamiliar Bank Accounts