By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello!

A sunny afternoon gives way to a clear night. A quiet spell as well with no big systems directly impacting us over the next few 3-5 days.

High pressure builds in for the weekend, deflecting any coastal storm chances from breaking into our area.

Next week, looks more active with the storm risks tracking closer to NYC. Temps will climb to the mid 40s Thursday under bright sun. Friday remains in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Check back for the latest!

CBSNewYork Team

