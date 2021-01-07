BreakingMajor Water Main Break Impacting Morning Commute In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD shot a man in the leg after he allegedly drove a stolen van toward officers Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Police said two uniformed officers spotted two men breaking into the van shortly before 9 p.m. in the New Lots section.

When officers approached, one man jumped into a second stolen van and drove toward them.

The officers opened fire, hitting the 61-year-old suspect in the leg.

The van later collided with a marked police car.

The driver and another man who ran from the scene were taken into custody.

