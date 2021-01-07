Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD shot a man in the leg after he allegedly drove a stolen van toward officers Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Police said two uniformed officers spotted two men breaking into the van shortly before 9 p.m. in the New Lots section.
When officers approached, one man jumped into a second stolen van and drove toward them.
The officers opened fire, hitting the 61-year-old suspect in the leg.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- New York National Guard Deployed To Washington D.C. In Response To Storming Of U.S. Capitol Building
- City Officials Searching For Answers For High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Manhattan’s Washington Heights And Inwood
- Only On CBS2: Researchers Testing Samples For New UK COVID Variant At New Jersey Lab
The van later collided with a marked police car.
The driver and another man who ran from the scene were taken into custody.