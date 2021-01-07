NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wants President Donald Trump removed from office following Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol Building.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said in a statement Thursday.

Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment,” his statement continued. “If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger was the first GOP congressman to call for Trump’s removal, and New York Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Grace Meng followed suit.

“It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked,” Kinzinger wrote.

“If the 25th Amendment is not invoked today, Congress must reconvene immediately for impeachment and removal proceedings,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“President Trump is a danger to our democracy and nation. He incited yesterday’s chaos, violence, and destruction at the U.S. Capitol. His removal must be immediate and swift,” Meng said in a statement. “Vice President Pence must invoke the 25 Amendment to protect our democracy from further strain. If this is not done, Congress must return to impeach and remove the President.”

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Trump “should not be president another day longer.”

“We have never seen a president of the United States attempt to overthrow the Congress, to cause harm to members of a Congress that represents all of us, to undermine and destroy our democratic system,” de Blasio said. “That’s what the president did. He called together a mob, he pointed them at the U.S. Congress, he told them go disrupt, destroy.”

CBS News has learned that members of Trump’s cabinet are also discussing his potential removal.

Under the 25th Amendment, the president can be removed from duty if the vice president and majority of cabinet members determine he is unfit for office and unable to discharge the powers and his duties.

While the discussion is ongoing, CBS News reports that no formal presentation has been made to Pence.

