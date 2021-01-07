NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday night, marching against the violence and destruction in the nation’s capital.

Police said the protest outside Trump Tower in Midtown was largely peaceful. It lasted about three hours, with no injuries or property damage.

Citizen App video showed a crowd of about 100 people on Fifth Avenue.

The NYPD said at least eight people were taken into custody. One was charged with obstructing government administration, and another was held for an unrelated prior complaint. The rest were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and released.

CBS NEWS: Pence Announces Biden Win After Congress Finishes Counting Electoral Votes

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered outside Trump International Hotel and Tower near Columbus Circle. The protesters called for the president to be held accountable for attempts to steal the election.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy sent National Guard members to Washington D.C. to aid in the “peaceful transition of presidential power” at the request of National Guard officials.

While sheltering in place Wednesday, many lawmakers took to social media, including New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

“I’m proud of America, but I’m not proud of this,” she said. “It’s extremely disturbing. It’s not what you’d expect in the great country of America.”

PHOTOS: Chaos At U.S. Capitol Building

On WCBS Newsradio 880, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez called the Capitol riots “anarchy.”

“When you continuously lie to people and when you incite them, then ultimately once you let the tiger out of the cage, you have to think about that and you can’t control it anymore,” he said. “It’s the president who’s supposed to uphold the Constitution. It’s the president who is supposed to promote law and order.”

Many local officials are expected to speak about the violence in D.C. later Thursday morning.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK