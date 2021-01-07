NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Civil rights leaders say the pro-Trump violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday clearly illustrates a double standard on the part of law enforcement.

As a result, police departments are being forced to answer some tough questions.

President-elect Joe Biden branded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol not a protest, but “domestic terrorism.” Easy to see coming, he said, and still met with a lax police response.

“If it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they would have been treated very, very differently,” Biden said Thursday.

Capitol Police were no match for the wave upon wave of Trump supporters breaking into doors and windows, at times putting up with very little resistance from officers charged with guarding the building.

In one video, a man in uniform appears to go so far as give them a helping hand.

Elsewhere, video shows officers appearing to pose for selfies with some who stormed the Capitol.

“Where was the preparation for it?” said retired NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone.

He is also an adjunct professor who helps train officers how to respond properly to riots.

“When you look at the preparation and the response that the Capitol Police had during the summer protests and what happened yesterday, it is a stark difference between the two and you have to ask why,” Giacalone told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

After the breach 1,100 D.C. National Guard troops were deployed with hundreds of federal law enforcement officers assisting.

But compare that to June, when around 5,000 guardsmen and 16,000 active duty troops were deployed in advance of protests following the death of George Floyd.

A photo shows the ramped-up response that President-elect Biden referred to in his Thursday night address.

“Too many Black people were killed with impunity,” said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “I saw the violence against peaceful, non-violent protesters.”

Outraged New York City leaders gathered at Cadman Plaza on Thursday, demanding all those who broke into the Capitol be found and charged with felonies. They also want an independent investigation into police actions.

“DOJ, do your job,” Williams said.

“I think it was an epic failure,” said security expert Manuel Gomez, formerly of the NYPD and FBI. “They need to be actively knowledgeable, to know that if this happens locally that they’ll be ready for it.”

He says the time to learn and to heal is now.

