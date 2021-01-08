Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Catholic deacon was attacked at a subway turnstile in the Bronx on Tuesday.
The incident was caught on camera at the Kingsbridge Road station.
The 74-year-old deacon stops to swipe his MetroCard. At the same time, another man is coming out of station through another turnstile. The man stops, then punches the victim in the face.
CBS2 has been told the deacon was treated for neck pain.
The suspect ran from the scene.
