NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shocking suspected display of hate was discovered at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park.
Police are investigating after a confederate flag was tucked into the door handles at the front of the museum.
CBS2 has been told investigators are reviewing surveillance video, which sources say shows three people approaching the building around 2 a.m. Friday.
Jack Kliger, president and CEO of the museum, issued a statement saying in part, “This is an atrocious attack on our community and on our institution and must be met with the swift and forceful response by law enforcement. The Confederate flag is a potent symbol of white supremacy, as evidenced by the events at the U.S. Capitol this week. Such hate has now arrived at our doorstep, just steps away from a train car which once transported Jews to the Auschwitz death camp. These horrific acts of emboldened anti-Semitism must end now.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the New York State Police hate crimes task force to offer assistance into the investigation.
The governor released a statement, saying in part, “The Confederate flag is a repulsive symbol of hate, and I am disgusted by reports that someone attempted to intimidate our Jewish neighbors by tying one to the door of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.”
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- SoHo Hotel Confrontation: Miya Ponsetto Arrested In California After Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Stealing Cellphone
- Schumer As Senate Majority Leader Could Mean Needed Funding For New York, But Experts Urge Caution
- 15-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Battling Leukemia Finds Bone Marrow Match With All 5 Siblings: ‘The Odds Of That Happening Are Crazy’
All Hateful acts must stop now!
There were Jewish Confederates, including Judah P. Benjamin, but whoever did this incident obviously has no idea.