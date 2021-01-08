NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is creating more tension between Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Currently, New York City is in Phase 1A, which means only front line hospital workers and people in nursing homes can be vaccinated.

But the governor and the mayor are at odds over the city’s demand to move police ahead in the vaccine line.

“We were ready to go and do a huge vaccination effort at the Department of Correction and the NYPD,” de Blasio said Thursday. “We were told by the state that they would not allow that.”

“Every police officer is trained to do CPR. That doesn’t make every police officer a health care worker. That’s just silly,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s office says they haven’t even administered the vaccine to 50% of health care workers who want it.

The plan is to make sure they all get dosages before the next phase opens up.

