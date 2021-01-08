CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The curtain has closed for good on another Broadway show.

The musical “Mean Girls” announced it will not reopen whenever Broadway shows are allowed to resume.

The show, written by Tina Fey and based on the hit movie, opened in Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for nine Tony Awards.

All Broadway shows were forced to close on March 12 due to the pandemic.

In May, “Frozen” was the first show to announce it would not reopen when Broadway returns. Some productions that had not yet opened, such as “Hangman” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, were canceled entirely, while others have been postponed.

Broadway will remain shut down until at least the end of May.

