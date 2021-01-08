NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a bathroom at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital late Thursday night.

The incident started just before 10 p.m. at the hospital on East 67th Street, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

According to police, an emotionally disturbed man who was a patient at the hospital barricaded himself inside an emergency room bathroom.

Police believed the man was armed with a gun, and it’s believed shots were fired.

Portions of the hospital were evacuated, and other portions of the hospital were told to shelter in place, according to police.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were sent to the hospital to diffuse the situation.

🚨 UPDATE: Following an earlier incident of a male barricaded inside Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, located at 425 E. 67th St, Manhattan, he has been taken into custody without incident & no other injuries reported. Please still avoid the area & expect large police presence. pic.twitter.com/xFkAwYhehW — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 8, 2021

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, the NYPD said the man had been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

