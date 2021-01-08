NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is asking Mayor Bill de Blasio for more NYPD officers to patrol subways and buses.

The transit agency cites a recent increase in crime and worsening mental health crisis in the city, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Friday.

Since November, six woman have been randomly and brutally attacked at Morgan Ave. station in Bushwick. The troubling assaults represent one of the reasons why Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the New York City Transit Authority, asked the mayor for heightened police presence throughout the system.

“It’s anyone’s guess why we’re seeing an uptick in these incidents. But the bottom line is it doesn’t matter why they’re happening. They’re totally unacceptable. We have to do a better job protecting our workers and our customers. And I need the NYPD and the city to partner with me on that,” Feinberg said.

Feinberg sent a letter to de Blasio. In it, she said the agency has seen several troubling attacks on its customers and employees recently, along with multiple shoving incidents.

Feinberg is now asking the mayor to add officers and resources to the transit bureau budget, or to reassign officers from other areas to the transit system.

“Bottom line, I just think we need more folks in the system. So, whether that’s adding to the transit bureau, NYPD Transit Bureau budget, whether that’s redeploying folks from other parts of the city into the system,” she said.

Feinberg also said COVID-19 has worsened the city’s mental health crisis and is impacting the transit system. She wants the mayor to allow city social workers to respond to 311 calls from the MTA system.

Right now, these calls are redirected to 911 and police.

“We need the system to not be looked at as something that’s underground, forgotten, out of sight, out of mind along with all the people there. It’s part of the city,” said Feinberg.

The mayor’s office said the NYPD Transit Bureau is back at full capacity after many officers were reassigned during protests over the summer. The office said it is reviewing Feinberg’s letter and will continue to work with the MTA to keep New Yorkers safe.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers agree more needs to be done.

“It’s the city that never sleeps. So, something like that is bound to randomly happen… There’s more officers needed,” one person told Dhillon.

They say the best way to deter people looking to commit crimes is to add police officers.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.