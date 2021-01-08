SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A U.S. Capitol police officer was killed when a riotous mob attacked the nation’s capital Wednesday.

The officer has been identified as Brian Sicknick, of South River, New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement Friday, saying, “United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick embodied the selfless spirit of his native state.”

“Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection,” Murphy went on to say. “His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice.”

The 42-year-old grew up in South River, graduated from Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools and served as a staff sergeant with the New Jersey National Guard for two tours overseas.

“Staff Sgt Sicknick’s commitment to service and protect his community, state, and nation will never be forgotten,” New Jersey National Guard State Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Barbara Brown said in a statement.

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police Department in July 2008 and most recently served on its first responder unit.

As CBS Baltimore reports, he was responding to Wednesday’s siege when he was struck in the head by the violent mob. He returned to his office and collapsed after suffering a stroke, according to reports. He was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

His brother, Ken Sicknick, told CBS News he “wanted to be a police officer his entire life” and joined the New Jersey Air National Guard “as a means to that end.”

“Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue,” Ken said in a statement. “Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember.”

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said he was “deeply saddened and heartbroken” by Sicknick’s death, adding the officer “gave his life defending democracy and protecting the lives of hundreds of men and women—including myself and my staff—during the storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent insurgents.”

He was the fifth person to die from the attack.

