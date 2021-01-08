Comments
ROCKAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is opening covid vaccine mega-sites Friday.
Two out of six sites will open for the first time.
They’re located in Rockaway Town Square in Rockaway and Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to visit both sites Friday morning.
