Today will be mostly sunny and still a bit cold. Highs will be in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cold again. Temps will fall to around 30 in the city with widespread wind chills in the 20s and teens.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Expect highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
It will remain cold into Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Then we’ll have to keep an eye on Tuesday into Tuesday night as another storm system makes a pass to our S&E. While the models are keeping our area dry this morning, this system’s a little too close for comfort, so we’ll have to keep an eye on it over the weekend.