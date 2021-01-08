Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s largest school district is extending all-remote learning.
Newark public school students were set to return to the classroom for hybrid instruction next month.
COVID Vaccine: New Jersey Opens 1st Vaccination Mega Sites
Students will now be fully remote until at least April 12.
District officials blame the delay on surging coronavirus cases in the city.
