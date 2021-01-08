CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s largest school district is extending all-remote learning.

Newark public school students were set to return to the classroom for hybrid instruction next month.

Students will now be fully remote until at least April 12.

District officials blame the delay on surging coronavirus cases in the city.

