By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is working from home.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Shea tested positive.

The NYPD is also testing staff that works around him.

In a tweet, the NYPD said the commissioner is “doing well.”

“He’s in touch with his executive staff on a regular basis. He’s staying home and he is running the Police Department remotely,” the NYPD wrote.

