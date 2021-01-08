NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for COVID-19.
He is working from home.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Shea tested positive.
The NYPD is also testing staff that works around him.
Police Commissioner @NYPDShea has tested positive for COVID. He’s doing well. He’s in touch with his executive staff on a regular basis. He’s staying home and he is running the Police Department remotely.
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 8, 2021
In a tweet, the NYPD said the commissioner is “doing well.”
“He’s in touch with his executive staff on a regular basis. He’s staying home and he is running the Police Department remotely,” the NYPD wrote.
