NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says there has been a police-involved shooting in Queens.
Police tweeted about the incident just before 7 p.m. Friday.
It happened near 64th Street and 55th Avenue in Maspeth.
Please avoid the area of 64 Street and 55 Avenue in the @NYPD104Pct due to a police involved shooting. Expect a large police presence in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/2pw0al6X3I
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 8, 2021
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Further details have not yet been released.
