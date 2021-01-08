BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Police-Involved Shooting In Queens Under Investigation
By CBSNewYork Team
Maspeth, New York, nyc shootings, NYPD, Police-Involved Shooting, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says there has been a police-involved shooting in Queens.

Police tweeted about the incident just before 7 p.m. Friday.

It happened near 64th Street and 55th Avenue in Maspeth.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Further details have not yet been released.

