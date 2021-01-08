BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Officers Shoot Man Armed With Knife Inside Queens Home
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:drug trafficking, Local TV, New York, Ozone Park, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Queens.

A drug enforcement task force found more than 40 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin during a raid on an apartment in Ozone Park.

The DEA estimates a street value of $4 million.

Investigators also confiscated presses used to compact the drugs, multiple guns and ammunition.

Officials say 47-year-old Terry Barbour, 56-year-old Perry Funchess and 50-year-old Jamal Johnson are facing drug charges.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply