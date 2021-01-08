Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Queens.
A drug enforcement task force found more than 40 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin during a raid on an apartment in Ozone Park.
The DEA estimates a street value of $4 million.
Investigators also confiscated presses used to compact the drugs, multiple guns and ammunition.
Officials say 47-year-old Terry Barbour, 56-year-old Perry Funchess and 50-year-old Jamal Johnson are facing drug charges.
