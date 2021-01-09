Comments
AIRMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a scary scene at gym in Rockland County on Saturday.
A car slammed right into a Planet Fitness off Route 59 in Airmont.
Police say no one was hurt.
Ramapo Police investigating a vehicle into a building a the Planet Fitness in Airmont. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/9Pw3sfH8yF
— Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) January 9, 2021
The gym was closed down for the rest of the day.
There’s no word what caused the driver to lose control.
