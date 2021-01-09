CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Airmont, Rockland County

AIRMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a scary scene at gym in Rockland County on Saturday.

A car slammed right into a Planet Fitness off Route 59 in Airmont.

Police say no one was hurt.

The gym was closed down for the rest of the day.

There’s no word what caused the driver to lose control.

CBSNewYork Team

