By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re looking at a seasonably cold weekend across the region. But despite temps in the upper 30s, it will feel more like the 20s this afternoon. Expect bright skies, along with some more high clouds as the day goes on.

It’s another cold night ahead with temps dropping into the 20s… and even some teens far N&W. For Sunday, temps are a few degrees higher. Still chilly out there, but with less of a wind, it won’t feel as bitter. Skies are mostly sunny as the quiet stretch rolls on.

As of now, next week is looking to remain tranquil. A storm system should pass to our south on Tuesday, but we’ll keep an eye on it for any changes. If it’s close enough, it could throw some rain/snow showers south of the city… Not a big deal at all right now.

Have a great weekend!

