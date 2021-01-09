CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:bronxville, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital, Westchester County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three sisters who have been on the front lines of the pandemic celebrated an important milestone Saturday.

Althea Scott-Bonaparte, Claudia Scott-Mighty and Christine Scott all got the second dose of the COVID vaccine together.

The sisters are nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and work with COVID patients.

“Since we do everything together, it stands that we should have this vaccine together,” one sister said. “We want to set examples not only for the rest of our family but for the rest of our profession as well.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The sisters say they also did it for their mom, who they haven’t seen in a year because of COVID precautions.

Their mom was also a nurse and is now retired.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply