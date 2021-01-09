TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flags at all state buildings and facilities in New Jersey will be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor Brian Sicknick, the police officer who was killed during Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Sicknick was a New Jersey native, raised in South River.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the order Saturday, saying in a statement, “United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick embodied the selfless spirit of his native state … Tammy and I send our deepest condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends, as well as to his United States Capitol Police colleagues and the Guardsmen and Guardswomen he served alongside. We thank him for his service to our nation.”

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police Department in July 2008. Prior to that, he was a staff sergeant with the New Jersey Air National Guard.

Murphy says he was a Fire Team Member and Leader with the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and his six years of service included overseas deployments in support of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Flags were also lowered to half-staff on Capitol Hill in Sicknick’s memory.

As CBS Baltimore reports, he was responding to Wednesday’s siege when he was struck in the head by the violent mob. He returned to his office and collapsed after suffering a stroke, according to reports. He was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Murphy said in a statement, “Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection. His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice.”

