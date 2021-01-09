Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two suspects who were caught on camera breaking into mailboxes in Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
It happened around 8:25 p.m. at a residential building on President Street near Fifth Avenue in Park Slope.
According to police, the two individuals forcibly opened the front door of the building using an unknown object, then used the same object to open mailboxes and took residents’ mail before running away.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
