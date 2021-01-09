Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Queens hotel that was the scene of the city’s first murder of 2021 has shut down.
Local officials and residents in Kew Gardens have been pushing to shut down the Umbrella Hotel for months.
Neighbors complained of criminal activity at the location.
A young man was shot to death outside the hotel just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
It’s not clear yet if the closure is temporary or permanent.
