NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man caught on camera and connected to an attempted rape in the Bronx.
According to police, a 33-year-old woman was attacked in the stairwell of her apartment building in the Fordham Manor section around 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.
The alleged attacker grabbed the woman from behind and began to unzip his pants, police said. But the woman bit his hand before the encounter escalated any further and he fled the scene.
The woman was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.
Police released surveillance video of the man they are looking for from the apartment building.
The man is likely 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black jacket, black pants with a white stripe on each side and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
