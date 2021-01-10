Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a bright and milder finish to the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect a few more clouds working in Sunday night with temps once again in the teens and 20s overnight.
Monday will start off a bit on the cloudy side, along with a few flurries or snow showers well north and west, but some sunshine will return by the afternoon. It’ll be another chilly day, with temps around 40.
A storm system will pass safely south of the area on Tuesday, bringing nothing more than a few extra clouds. In fact, the bulk of the week looks quiet and dry, with temps warming into the mid and upper 40s by late week.
