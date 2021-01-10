NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More COVID vaccination sites are opening in a push to speed up the inoculation process.

Starting Monday, millions more New Yorkers, including teachers and seniors, will become eligible for the vaccine, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Vaccine mega sites are popping up across the region. In New York City, mass vaccination sites at Brooklyn Army Terminal Sunset Park in Brooklyn and Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx open Sunday.

The centers operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, but will be open 24/7 starting Monday morning.

On Wednesday, the Javits Center will transform into a vaccine distribution center after previously serving as a field hospital in the early days of the pandemic.

“You go directly to be vaccinated and afterwards you stay in an observation room for about 15 minutes,” said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The new sites open as the state expands eligibility for the vaccine.

Starting Monday in New York, those over the age of 75, plus education workers and first responders will be among those who can sign up.

On Saturday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was at the grand opening of a large vaccination site on Long Island.

“We will get the vaccine out as quickly as we get the vaccine in,” Curran said

The openings and tours let the public know as soon as they are eligible, they can get vaccinated.

But that’s provided the vaccines, including new ones, continue to get pushed into the pipeline from the federal government to the states, and to mega sites and smaller local hubs.

In New Jersey, a former Sears in Livingston is now a bustling “machine for vaccine,” storing doses and delivering it into as many arms as the supply and eligibility will allow.

BIG NEWS: We just exceeded 200,000 vaccinations statewide, with a current total of 200,204. We’re working strategically and efficiently to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, law enforcement and fire professionals, and long-term care center residents and staff. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 9, 2021

“Circling this day on the calendar for a while,” said Lucas Calhoun, of South Orange. “It’s just a peace of mind that has been granted to us.”

This spot in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s one of four in Essex County. A fifth will open before the end of January.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.