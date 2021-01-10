NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protesters gathered in New York City on Saturday, calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump after the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

In Times Square, the message was clear as demonstrators gathered, fighting for the impeachment of the president, chanting, “Trump, Pence, out now.”

“Trump needs to be impeached. He needs to be convicted, and he needs to be driven out of office so that he can never run for elected office again,” protester Travis Morales told CBS2’s Cory James.

This is all happening in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

It is also unfolding as Congressional Democrats prepare to bring articles of impeachment against the president as early as Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to Lesley Stahl for this Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”

“The person that’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Mayor Bill de Blasio joined members of New York City’s delegation Saturday, explaining why impeachment needs to happen even though the president has less than two weeks left in office.

“Every second, every minute, every day that Donald Trump remains in office presents a clear and present danger to the health, safety and well-being of the American people and our democracy,” Jeffries said.

“Everyone was put in danger because of a rebellion that was somehow tolerated, that was aided and abetted by Donald Trump,” de Blasio said.

Donald Trump sparked an insurrection against the United States of America. He should NOT have access to nuclear weapons.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also calling on the president to either resign be impeached.

The draft article of impeachment, “Incitement of Insurrection,” alleges Trump’s conduct on Wednesday “gravely endangered the security of the United States.”

He would be the first president to be impeached twice, but some Republicans believe there just isn’t enough time.

“I’ve got enough decisions to make about things that can happen rather than to spend time on things that can’t happen,” Rep. Roy Blunt, of Missouri, said.

“I don’t think anybody can look and say impeachment of this president is the thing that’s gonna help unite and bring our country together,” Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, said.

Trump has been tightlipped since getting suspended and permanently banned on multiple social media sites this week.

In a video posted Thursday, however, the president said he is “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that was unleashed on the People’s House.

As of now, the Justice Department continues to pursue charges in connection with the assault of the Capitol. Adam Johnson, of Florida, and Jacob Anthony Chansley have both been arrested.

Johnson was allegedly seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern during the rampage, and Chansley is believed to be a man seen in multiple photographs without a shirt, wearing horns, an animal skin headdress and face paint.

Will Pepe, a Metro-North employee, has been suspended with pay, accused of taking part in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI is looking to arrest Pepe and says he will face federal charges.

A photo of someone in the mob wearing an FDNY jacket has now sparked an investigation.

A spokesperson said Saturday the department received anonymous allegations of active or retired members who were in Washington as the violent attacks unfolded, adding that information has been given to the FBI.

Meanwhile, security is being tightened in Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration, but Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he and his wife will be there.

