Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning! It’s a frozen start across the area with wind chills in the teens and 20s… Bundle up!
We’ll have more sunshine today with a bit of a milder boost into the low 40s, but with a bit of a breeze making it feel like the 20s and 30s.
Monday is expected to be a partly sunny day with a chilly breeze once again as temps top out around 40.
Tuesday will feature more clouds to the south of NYC as a storm system passes well offshore… but for now, it looks like things stay dry.
