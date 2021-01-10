CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning! It’s a frozen start across the area with wind chills in the teens and 20s… Bundle up!

We’ll have more sunshine today with a bit of a milder boost into the low 40s, but with a bit of a breeze making it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Monday is expected to be a partly sunny day with a chilly breeze once again as temps top out around 40.

Tuesday will feature more clouds to the south of NYC as a storm system passes well offshore… but for now, it looks like things stay dry.

