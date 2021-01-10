NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman and a child have died, after plummeting from the roof of a 13-story apartment building.
Police told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez they don’t suspect criminality.
The NYPD Crime Scene Unit was collecting evidence at 540 W. 53rd St. in Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday evening. Building management informed its tenants in an email that the woman and child were apparently visiting someone who lives in the apartment building.
The letter says the woman jumped from the roof with the child in her arms. Police said the 39-year-old woman and child, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, were pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West Hospital.
People who live in the building told Sanchez once they heard the woman fell from the rooftop they sensed it wasn’t an accident.
“There’s a large railing up there. It’s not something you would easily fall off of,” tenant Zak Risinger said. “I saw a stretcher, like a gurney, with some people on top of it doing what appeared to resuscitating techniques. It’s really sad, and especially that you would make that sort of plan to go up there because it’s something that you don’t just happen on the roof.”
Police have not released the names of the woman and child or what their relationship is.
It was obviously a very traumatic event for people living in the building. Management is directing tenants to available counseling.
CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez contributed to this report.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona, Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers
- Police Searching For Missing Teacher, Mother Kara McTigue On Staten Island
- ‘Every Day That Donald Trump Remains In Office Presents A Clear And Present Danger’: New York Officials Call For Impeachment Of President Trump