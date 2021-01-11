Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a frozen Monday morning across the area, with mostly cloudy skies and a wintry chill in the air.
Some flurries or even snow showers are possible for the northernmost suburbs this morning, but all spots should get some breaks of sun by the afternoon. Expect a similarly chilly day to Sunday, with a high near 40.
Tuesday is looking good as a storm system will get squashed to our southeast, thanks to high pressure in control. There may be just a few extra clouds, but overall expect a quiet stretch of weather lasting through Friday afternoon.