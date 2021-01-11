CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Local TV, New York, politics, State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is delivering his annual State of the State address Monday in New York.

In a tweet Sunday night, the governor said he’s including a proposal to authorize mobile sports betting. He says the revenue will help the state rebuild post-COVID.

Last week, Cuomo said he’s also proposing a legislation on recreational marijuana.

The speech begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Watch live on CBSN New York.

