ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is delivering his annual State of the State address Monday in New York.
In a tweet Sunday night, the governor said he’s including a proposal to authorize mobile sports betting. He says the revenue will help the state rebuild post-COVID.
Last week, Cuomo said he’s also proposing a legislation on recreational marijuana.
The speech begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Watch live on CBSN New York.
