NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was stabbed early Christmas morning after refusing to give a stranger a beer.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 25 near the corner of East Tremont and Marmion avenues in the Bronx.
Police said the 25-year-old victim was walking with a shopping bag when he was approached by the suspect, who asked him for some of his beer.
When the victim said no, the suspect allegedly slashed him in the nose and stabbed him in the abdomen.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Capitol Chaos: Anti-Semitic Apparel Worn During Riot Traced To Website Based In New York City
- Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Open In Parts Of New York City Will Operate 24/7 Starting Monday
- High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers
The man was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You must log in to post a comment.