NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State enters its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution Monday, with millions more residents now eligible for their shots.

This comes as the state expands the number of sites where people can roll up their sleeves.

According to the COVID-19 vaccine tracker, more than 200,000 doses have already been administered. Local leaders and health experts hope that numbers continues to trend up.

New York enters Phase 1B Monday, meaning the largest group — 3.2 million people — will be eligible for the vaccine, including people 75 and older, first responders, public safety workers, public transit workers, and education workers.

The teachers union stepped up to streamline the process.

“UFT members, we want to know if you want it, and we’re going to go directly to the private health care providers, who have the vaccine to get that for you,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The second phase comes as New York City welcomes five new vaccination hubs, adding to the 125 sites already set up.

Mayor Bill de Blasio got a tour of one of the locations Sunday. They include Hillcrest High School on Highland Avenue in Queens, Brooklyn’s Bushwick Educational Campus along Irving Avenue and South Bronx Educational Campus on St. Ann’s Avenue.

Starting Monday, two locations at Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx and Brooklyn Army Terminal will stay open 24/7. Lines formed outside both centers for a few hours Sunday.

“I am looking forward to getting it,” Dave Coleman told CBS2.

“It kind of feels like the end of light at the end of the tunnel,” registered nurse Melissa Marrero added.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Some in line on the first day of appointments said they were a little nervous.

“With anything that’s new there’s always going to be a mixed feeling,” said clinical social worker Eddie Pabon.

As three new cases of the U.K. strain are now being identified in New York — two related to the original one in Saratoga Springs, and the third identified in Massapequa — local leaders continue to urge everyone who’s eligible to sign up for the shot.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to set up a total of 250 city-run vaccination sites by the end of January.