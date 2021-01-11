NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Arrests are continuing following the Capitol riots last week.

Now some off-duty police officers around the country and members of the military are being looked into for their attendance.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, that includes the NYPD.

Help the #FBI identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and assaulted federal law enforcement personnel. If you see someone you know, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH to submit a tip. https://t.co/gQdjVoBG2N pic.twitter.com/Krnxy7iPMd — FBI (@FBI) January 11, 2021

The nationwide manhunt continues. The FBI has been using photos and videos to track down those involved in riots at the U.S. Capitol last week, and dozens are now facing charges.

Sunday, two men pictured carrying zip ties – or restraints – at the Capitol were arrested, identified as retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock of Texas and Eric Munchel of Tennessee. They were charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

They join the growing list of others arrested so far for their alleged roles. Many have also been terminated by their employers.

Photos: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building

In our area, Monday NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea revealed they’re looking into one member of the force who have broken the sworn oath he or she took by participating.

“I can tell you there is one investigation that is active on one member. No name yet released because we don’t know if it’s true or not,” Shea said. “Anyone committing crimes certainly would have a very short shelf life with the NYPD.”

More: New Jersey Governor Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

The FDNY would only say “the Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is looking into whether any city workers beyond the NYPD and FDNY may have been there.

Photos: Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol Building

“Any New York City employee in any part of the city government who participated in an attack on our democratic institutions, who participated in an insurrection at the Capitol will be terminated, period,” de Blasio said.

As for Will Pepe, the Metro-North worker suspended without pay after being identified at the Capitol, so far there’s no word of his arrest. He called into work sick last Wednesday.

The FBI is still urging the public to help identify the people seen in photos. You can do so anonymously.

More: NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Sheltering With Lawmakers Who Refused To Wear Masks During US Capitol Riot

The Army is investigating the involvement of a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally.

CBS News reports she had already resigned her commission after receiving a letter of reprimand for her actions at an earlier protest in the Fort Bragg area.

She claims she was acting a private citizen and no one in her group broke the law, but the process of resigning takes time, and she was still on active duty.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK