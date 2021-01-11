NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of slashing a hotel worker Sunday in Queens.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. at a La Quinta Inn on Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.
Police said the 33-year-old worker approached the suspect, who had been loitering in the lobby.
When the worker came out from behind the reception desk to hand the man a bottle of water, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed him in the hand and ear.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Capitol Chaos: Anti-Semitic Apparel Worn During Riot Traced To Website Based In New York City
- Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Open In Parts Of New York City Will Operate 24/7 Starting Monday
- High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers
You must log in to post a comment.