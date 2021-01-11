NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The parents of a Black teenager who was attacked and falsely accused of stealing a cellphone spoke out Monday.

They want more done to combat racial injustice in New York and around the country, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

“I can’t hug him from the back without him cringing,” said Kat Rodriguez about her son. “He actually asked me not to affectionately touch his back or shoulders.”

Keyon Harrold Jr.’s parents say they continue to relive the attack against their son. They’re relieved the woman they say is responsible has been charged after calling for her arrest for weeks.

It’s only the first step, they say.

“This racial profiling thing, it’s real,” said Keyon Harrold Sr. “You don’t have to say the ‘N’ word to act in a racist way.”

“The Arlo [Hotel] looked right over my son,” he continued.

The charges stem from the December incident during which surveillance video appears to show Miya Ponsetto, 22, confronting 14-year-old Keyon and his father in the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in SoHo.

Ponsetto appears to falsely accuse Keyon of stealing her phone before tackling him.

But Keyon never had the phone.

Ponsetto was arrested in Ventura County, California and is now facing multiple charges including attempted robbery and attempted assault. She was extradited back to New York City over the weekend.

Hours before her arrest, Ponsetto and her attorney sat down for an exclusive interview with Gayle King of “CBS This Morning.”

We have more of our exclusive interview with Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old who allegedly attacked & falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her phone.

“I wasn’t racial profiling whatsoever. I am a woman. I’m Puerto Rican. I’m like, a woman of color,” Ponsetto told King.

Ponsetto argues her actions were not racially charged.

“I’m sincerely sorry to the family and the dad and the son for making them feel as if I was racist towards them,” Ponsetto said.

Ponsetto’s attorney says her client appears to be emotionally unwell.

Keyon’s parents say the issue is part of a larger conversation about racism in America.

“This is the reality of mothers of Black children in America,” Rodriguez said. “Everyday we must face the reality that a simple instance of mistaken identity or a misunderstanding can end in tragedy.”

Keyon’s parents say he is in therapy and remains confused as to why this happened to him.

