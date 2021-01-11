RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport for adults 55 and older.

It’s so popular in one Bergen County town that neighbors say they can’t catch a break from noisy courts.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, members of Ridgewood’s pickleball league practice in a parking lot.

“They say it’s a combination between tennis, ping pong, badminton,” said Ridgewood resident Dwin Bohn.

The popular courts were locked Dec. 31 as the village comes up with a plan to mitigate the sound of the bouncing balls. Resident Joanne Archer said they normally would be packed with seniors.

“It’s Important during this pandemic to have people be out of their homes and be able to exercise. It does wonders for our health and well being,” Archer said.

Lillian Blood, 80, took lesson through the village and enjoys the safe socialization.

“Friends are harder to make at our age,” she said.

Adjacent neighbors who would not go on camera have complained about the noise.

Sound barriers were installed last winter and players are now required to use noise reducing balls.

“We always play with quiet paddles. They are known as green paddles,” Blood said.

Mayor Susan Knudsen said the village is trying to find a balance.

“Unfortunately, for residents living right next to it, it’s not necessarily level of noise but the constant all day long, just hearing the ‘pop, pop, pop’ of four balls all day,” Knudsen said.

The village is considering only allowing the sale of pickleball badges to Ridgewood residents to limit the number playing, and modifying court hours.

There will be a village council meeting Wednesday night to hear from both sides.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK