By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The son of a Brooklyn judge has been arrested for his role in last week’s crisis at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Aaron Mostofsky, who is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was seen inside the capitol while wearing a fur outfit and a bulletproof vest.

He was carrying a wooden staff and plastic riot shield with U.S. Capitol Police insignia.

Mostofky is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, he faces charges of theft, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

