NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters rushed into a burning building in the Bronx to rescue several people trapped inside Tuesday.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at an apartment building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.
The FDNY says 12 people were hurt, including two firefighters, after flames spread through the fourth floor.
CBS2 has been told four civilians are in critical condition, including a child.
FDNY members from #Ladder41 rescued four civilians from an all-hands fire at 1720 Watson Avenue in the Bronx earlier today. Read more: https://t.co/XvylaO5PF6 pic.twitter.com/na2EzA1mEY
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 12, 2021
“When we responded, there was heavy smoke and fire coming out of several windows with several occupants calling for help from the inside,” FDNY Battalion Chief Peter Robb said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
