NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York has identified eight more cases of the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.
That means 12 people in the state have been infected with this variant so far.
The governor didn’t identify where these new cases are located.
The first involved a man who lives in Saratoga County.
The highly contagious strain was initially discovered in the United Kingdom.
