NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Kyrie Irving remains away from the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA is investigating footage that reportedly shows him violating the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
Tuesday marked the fourth straight game Irving has missed for personal reasons, and he’s not expected to play Wednesday or Saturday.
Meanwhile, footage that surfaced Monday morning reportedly shows Irving celebrating his sister’s 30th birthday, maskless with others.
The Nets are also looking into the incident and say his return to the court has not been established.
