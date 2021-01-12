CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, forgery, Health, Local TV, Long Island, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan couple is accused of committing a coronavirus-related crime on Long Island.

The Suffolk County district attorney says they forged multiple positive test results in order to delay the husband’s trial on drug charges.

Devon Lewis and his wife Blair McDermott are now facing felony forgery charges.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team