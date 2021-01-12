NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frustrations are mounting as millions of New Yorkers become eligible for the COVID vaccine.

Many tell CBS2 booking an appointment is a major problem.

Though many experienced problems making a reservation, the city run COVID vaccine tracker shows 10,000 doses were administered on Monday alone.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, confusing continues Tuesday after a disarray day at the city’s 24/7 mass vaccination sites.

“I came here for nothing… it’s a waste of time,” an MTA worker told CBS2.

The MTA worker and her husband had registration papers and went to Brooklyn Army Terminal eager for a shot, but they were turned away. Turns out, the city run vaccination website crashed before the appointment was confirmed.

“I’m not happy right now,” the worker said.

Several others were frustrated on the first day that slots were opened to people in category 1B, saying at times, no one was picking up the city run helpline.

“There is also a phone number to use. You can’t get through,” said one 79-year-old.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton called the state’s COVID vaccination hotline and was told, “We’re sorry, we’re temporarily unavailable to take your call.”

Some who managed to make an appointment still ran into problems.

Teacher Jackie Spitzer got an email saying not to arrive more than five minutes before her slot. When she got to the South Bronx Educational Campus, the line wrapped around the block.

“They said it doesn’t matter, it’s first come first serve,” she told CBS2. “It was like 33 degrees… So we were all just standing there for like two hours.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the rollout, adding demand is high but more appointments and vaccines are coming — if the federal government’s supply can keep up with the number of people they’re vaccinating.

“We’re going to hit 175,000 this week. By the last week of January, it could be 400,000 we can do in a week,” he said. “The question is going to be: Is there going to be vaccine to actually achieve our goals?”

In Westchester, the county center will open Wednesday as a vaccine hub, but the scheduling site shows everything booked into February. Rockland County has run out of vaccines altogether.

“This should have been well coordinated prior to this point in time,” said Yonkers resident Perry Colletti.

Back in New York City, the mayor promises by the end of the week, every borough will have a 24/7 vaccination clinic.

The City Council plan to hold an oversight meeting Tuesday on the slow rollout to determine if the city is doing everything in its power to safely and efficiently vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly as possible.